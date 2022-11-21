"Grade-A Gaslighting": FDA Says Anti-Ivermectin Campaign Was 'Just A Recommendation'

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which mocked Americans for taking Ivermectin to treat Covid-19, now says their campaign telling people to "stop" taking it was informal and just a recommendation, according to an argument made by government lawyers during a recent hearing.

"The cited statements were not directives. They were not mandatory. They were recommendations. They said what parties should do. They said, for example, why you should not take ivermectin to treat COVID-19. They did not say you may not do it, you must not do it. They did not say it’s prohibited or it’s unlawful. They also did not say that doctors may not prescribe ivermectin," Isaac Belfer, one of the lawyers, told the court during the Nov. 1 hearing in federal court in Texas according to the Epoch Times.

"They use informal language, that is true," Belfer continued, adding "it’s conversational but not mandatory."

Yet, in 2021 the FDA created a web page titled "Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19," before then tweeting: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it."

A second Twitter campaign stated: "Hold your horses, y’all. Ivermectin may be trending, but it still isn’t authorized or approved to treat COVID-19."

In a separate page noted by the Times, the FDA said: “Q: Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19? A: No.”

Jared Kelson, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, told the court during the hearing that that informal claim “doesn’t explain the language they actually used: ‘Stop it. Stop it with the ivermectin.'” The FDA’s actions “clearly convey that this is not an acceptable way to treat these patients,” he argued. Plaintiffs in the case include Dr. Paul Marik, who began utilizing ivermectin in his COVID-19 treatment protocol in 2020 while he was chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School and director of the intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. After the FDA’s statements, Marik was told to remove the protocol from the school’s servers while Sentara issued a memorandum to hospitals telling them to stop using ivermectin against COVID-19, with a citation to the FDA. -Epoch Times

As Justin Heart, author of "Gone Viral," notes, the FDA is doing some "grade A gaslighting now."

This widely prescribed anti-parasitic which is also used in horses has shown massive efficacy worldwide in the treatment of mild and moderate cases of Covid-19, plus as a prophylactic. India's Uttar Pradesh province, with a population of over 200 million, says that widespread early use of Ivermectin 'helped keep positivity [and] deaths low.'

Separately, there have been several studies funded by the Indian government, primarily conducted through their largest govt. public medical university (AIIMS).

Role of ivermectin in the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection among healthcare workers in India: A matched case-control study (source) Conclusion: Two-dose ivermectin prophylaxis at a dose of 300 μg/kg with a gap of 72 hours was associated with a 73% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 infection among healthcare workers for the following month .

Ivermectin as a potential treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 – A double blind randomized placebo-controlled trial (source) Conclusion: There was no difference in the primary outcome i.e. negative RT-PCR status on day 6 of admission with the use of ivermectin. However, a significantly higher proportion of patients were discharged alive from the hospital when they received ivermectin .