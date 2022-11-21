Popular 90s “Mighty Morphin Power Ranger” Has Killed Himself at Age 49

November 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The country was deeply impacted in so many ways due to the COVID “pandemic.” It’s amazing, that a virus with a 99.8 survival rate, caused so much panic, fear, and utter devastation. I really don’t understand how we got to that point, except to say it was the media and social media’s fault. It started with all of those fake “fear-mongering” videos from China and Italy, that made it seem as if anyone who caught COVID would die. That was never the case. The average age for mortality from COVID is 81.5. Young, healthy people have always had little-to-no risk,



Read More...