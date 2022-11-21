The Real Question is Why the Colorado Springs Gunman Wasn’t in Jail?
November 21, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYLock up violent criminals and keep them locked away. Initial reports are that the Colorado Springs gunman who shot up a gay nightclub is the same man who appeared in this story from last year. Friday afternoon around 2:00 p.m., deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Offices responded to reports of a bomb threat on Rubicon …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments