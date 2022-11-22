Biden Extends ‘Temporary’ COVID Relief Measure Into Third Year

November 22, 2022

After courts halted the Biden administration's hundred-billion-dollar student loan cancellation scheme, the White House on Tuesday announced that it will yet again freeze payments on the loans, an ostensibly temporary measure that began in March 2020. The post Biden Extends ‘Temporary’ COVID Relief Measure Into Third Year appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



