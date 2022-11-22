The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fauci Says He Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With Republican Oversight Hearings

November 22, 2022   |   Tags:

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, plans to "cooperate fully" with any congressional hearings, he said Tuesday in his last appearance at the White House podium. The post Fauci Says He Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With Republican Oversight Hearings appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x