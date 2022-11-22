House Reps Demand DOJ Go After Critics Of Child Sexual Mutilation
November 22, 2022 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTY“When popular accounts share unfounded and hurtful claims about these institutions.” As we already saw with the school board protests and abortion clinics, letters like these are coordinated with Biden’s DOJ, which use pressure groups to create an artificial ‘push’ to get the DOJ to crack down on political opponents. The political opponents of the …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments