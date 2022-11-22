The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

John Fetterman Disavowed ‘Dirty’ Corporate Money. Then Came Sam Bankman-Fried.

November 22, 2022   |   Tags:

Senator-elect John Fetterman (D., Penn.) disavowed "dirty money" from corporate interests in his Senate campaign. Crypto scam artist Sam Bankman-Fried was an apparent exception, according to campaign finance records. The post John Fetterman Disavowed ‘Dirty’ Corporate Money. Then Came Sam Bankman-Fried. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


