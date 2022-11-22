Kim Jong Un Unveils Young Daughter at Ballistic Missile Launch

November 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When North Korea test-launched a missile on Friday, the autocratic regime's demonstration of a weapon that could potentially reach the mainland United States wasn't the only thing that won the attention of international observers. Dictator Kim Jong Un for the first time revealed his daughter, bringing the young girl along with him for an inspection of the missile that was broadcast on state media. The post Kim Jong Un Unveils Young Daughter at Ballistic Missile Launch appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...