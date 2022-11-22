Mayor Of London Calls For "New Regulation Of Online Speech" After Trump Twitter Reinstatement

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate President Trump to Twitter, The Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan declared that it is time for “new regulations” to police online speech.

Khan, who seems to spend more time worrying about American politics than the safety of people living in London, issued a diatribe reacting to Musk turning Trump’s Twitter account back on.

He labeled Trump “a dangerous far right politician who has a history of inciting violence,” and proclaimed that “he must not be allowed to use social media,” before calling for more general regulation of “online speech.”

In the same sentence, Khan declared that “freedom of speech is vital, but it must be balanced.”

Trump is a dangerous, far-right politician who has a history of inciting violence.



He must not be allowed to use social media to preach hate and further fuel the politics of division. pic.twitter.com/YxEpppvaT4 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 20, 2022

This is the same guy who boxed up Winston Churchill’s statue outside the British parliament, and World War II Memorials when BLM extremists decided they were racist.

Khan then convened an uber woke panel of ‘cultural diversity experts’ to decide which statues and landmarks to target next, and replace with culturally ‘better’ ones.

The reactions say it all:

Khan is dangerous, a far-left position who has a history of turning a blind eye to street violence on his watch.



He must not be allowed to use social media to preach hate and further fuel the politics of division.



🤷‍♂️ — Graham Kemp (@accountingetc) November 20, 2022

Shut up you tyrannical dwarf and go back to ruining London. — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) November 20, 2022

"Allowed"? Sadiq, do a better job protecting the people of London from crime and maybe someone might take you seriously. https://t.co/BNFSNjGJdt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 21, 2022

Odd how you never utter a condemning word about murderous Islamists. https://t.co/1znhQFJYBQ — Patrick Brauckmann 🕉️ (@vonbrauckmann) November 20, 2022

“A far-right politician” is misinformation.



He was the president of USA, democratically elected, in a country that is a friend of the UK.



Let the people decide who they wish to follow.

Only dictators control the narrative. — Marguerite Doig Gander 🇿🇦 (@margieMYDNA) November 20, 2022

“I believe in free speech BUT only if everyone promises to say things that exactly match my point of view …….” — Susan Flint (@Hypnoteq) November 20, 2022

Get in the sea, you cretinous failure. pic.twitter.com/HR8mPZVmku — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 20, 2022

And you are a far left socialist who has turned London into an absolutely. Dangerous shot hole — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) November 20, 2022

Well this happened in London Madia Vale. Not sure who in charge of London’s crime and violence. Oh, is that you? Just shut up about Trump and sweep your front door first https://t.co/ve3C9yImO2 — Hunter02🇨🇦🚛🚚🚛🚚 (@UncleSa88735673) November 20, 2022

Couldn’t be worse , let’s be honest — Maggie (@mortonpeas) November 21, 2022

* * *

