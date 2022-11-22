New York Nepotism? NYC Gives Mayor’s Close Friend One of Its Highest-Paying Jobs

November 22, 2022

The New York Police Department rehired a longtime friend of New York City mayor Eric Adams (D.) for one of the city's highest-paying jobs, more than quadrupling her previous salary with a $188,000 increase, The City reported.



