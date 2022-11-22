Rail Unions Reject Deal Biden Touted as ‘Big Win’ Ahead of Midterms

November 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden in September called a tentative deal to avoid a nationwide rail strike a "big win for America." But the deal fell apart this week after receiving a split vote among the largest rail unions, raising concerns of a nationwide rail shutdown next month. The post Rail Unions Reject Deal Biden Touted as ‘Big Win’ Ahead of Midterms appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...