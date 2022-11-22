The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Raphael Warnock’s Phony Church Wants To End U.S. Fossil Fuel Production And Sic Climate Colonists On Africa

November 22, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
WarnockGeorgia Sen. Raphael Warnock belongs to a coalition that has openly called for the U.S. to “end all financing of fossil fuel production,” newly unearthed documents from last year show. Warnock — who is gearing up for a runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker on Dec. 6 — is pastor to the Atlanta-based Ebenezer […]



