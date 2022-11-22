San Francisco Considers Axing Elections Director for Being a White Man

November 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The San Francisco Elections Commission is considering terminating its contract with its elections director John Arntz—one of the city's most highly esteemed civil servants—citing concerns about "racial equity." Arntz, who is white, will need to reapply next year if he wants to keep his job. The post San Francisco Considers Axing Elections Director for Being a White Man appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...