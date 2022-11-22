The State of Alabama Just Withdrew From The Dem-Controlled Voter Registration Database

November 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

2o2o and 2022 were big eye-openers for Republicans. We finally realized the scope of what is really going on. In 2o20, the country was flooded with a tsunami of unprecedented mail-in ballots. It was so much, you couldn’t even keep track, and if you tried to audit it, you couldn’t because it was pure chaos, by design. And while 2022 was not a “tsunami,” it was targeted, and wherever ballot harvesting and ballot curing took place, Dems did “remarkably” well and somehow beat the odds. Yeah, you do the math… So, as a result, many Americans believe our elections are



Read More...