Voting Age of 18 Ruled Age Discrimination by Top Court

November 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A group claiming to be a nonpartisan, youth-led campaign is pushing for 16- and 17-year-olds to have the right to vote in New Zealand. The group was formed during a […] The post Voting Age of 18 Ruled Age Discrimination by Top Court appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...