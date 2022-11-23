The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

10 Ways To OWN Your Conservative Relatives At Thanksgiving This Year

November 23, 2022   |   Tags: ,

Your family may say they want you over for Thanksgiving because they love you, but it's obviously a trap. They're going to ambush you with alternative facts that make Biden look bad. Get the drop on your dumb conservative uncle by coming to the table armed with facts and your truth that will absolutely destroy all who think differently.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x