10 Ways To OWN Your Conservative Relatives At Thanksgiving This Year

November 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Your family may say they want you over for Thanksgiving because they love you, but it's obviously a trap. They're going to ambush you with alternative facts that make Biden look bad. Get the drop on your dumb conservative uncle by coming to the table armed with facts and your truth that will absolutely destroy all who think differently.



Read More...