Biden Extends Student Loan Payment PAUSE Until June 2023 Due To Legal Challenges

November 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The suspension of student loan payments will continue until “no later than June 30, 2023,” according to an announcement made on Tuesday by Joe Biden’s administration. Federal courts will decide whether or not Biden’s attempted debt transfer is legitimate. Since March 2020, when previous President Donald Trump requested the pause amid the coronavirus outbreak, the payments have been suspended. Six times since the initial issuance of the hold, it has been extended. In August, Biden stated his intention to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant winners and up to $10,000 for borrowers who earn



Read More...