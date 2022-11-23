Did You Know That Canadian Police Are Working With ATF To Surveil Americans At Gun Shows? (Video)
November 23, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosFirst, we were hearing about Chinese police stations being set up in the united States of America. Now, stories that are largely not reported in the Mockingbird media, but a few local outlets have reported, are causing even more concern with an unconstitutional agency working with a foreign power to surveil Americans at a perfectly …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments