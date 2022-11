Elon Musk Lists ‘Lightly Used’ Social Network On Craigslist For $5 OBO

November 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — This week, a listing appeared on the classified advertising website Craigslist offering to sell a "lightly used" social network for "$5 OBO." The listing included a picture of Twitter's HQ in San Francisco.



Read More...