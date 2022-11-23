Envoy Air Pilot Dies “Suddenly” – Pretty Sure It Was The COVID Shot (Video)
November 23, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosWe know corporate fascists in the airlines went right along with the tyrants and bureaucrats dictates about forcing their employees to take the experimental shot. Reports are that a pilot with Envoy Air just died suddenly, and investigators are wondering why. I’m guessing it was that pesky experimental shot and not some mysterious Sudden Adult …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments