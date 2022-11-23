House Minority Leader Claims He Will Impeach DHS Secretary If He Doesn’t Resign

November 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), was demanded to quit by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is running to succeed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. McCarthy described Mayorkas as a danger to national security. McCarthy warned that House Republicans would consider putting Mayorkas on trial for impeachment if he resisted. At a press conference along the border between the United States and Mexico, McCarthy made the announcement. He noted that under Mayorkas’s direction, the United States had experienced “the greatest wave of illegal immigration in recorded history, with an estimated 5.5 million border



Read More...