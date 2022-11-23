Howls Of Outrage After New York Times Confirms SBF To Speak Alongside Zelenskyy, Yellen

As we discussed last night, Sam Bankman-Fried has now demonstrated that he is both a pathological liar and a sociopath, the kind who in "explaining" to his employees how he stole billions (over $4 billion according to new FTX CEO John J. Ray) from the now bankrupt FTX, an act which left it insolvent and without liquidity, called it "loans" which were "generally" not used for "large amounts of personal consumption" (just "small amounts" used for such trivial items as $40 million penthouses and private jets).

And the only reason we don't officially call him a criminal just yet, is because he has not yet confirmed he used client money from his exchange to fund his personal hedge fund, an act which would cost any other individual decades in jail... but not prominent democrats like SBF or Jon Corzine, of course. Plus it's the US legal system's job to do that, not ours. Although we are growing increasingly skeptical this prominent Democratic donor will ever see the inside of a courtroom.

It's not just us: with much of the entire world demanding to know how this corpulent 30-year-old still has not been thrown in prison, or at least charged with a variety of crimes, the NYT just confirmed to the entire world what a farce the one-time paper of record has become, and how it is willing to whore itself out for clicks - not to mention prominent Democrat donors - because moments after SBF tweeted that he will be speaking with Andrew Ross-Sorkin moderated NYT "summit" on Nov 30...

... Sorkin quickly confirmed as much.

A lot of folks have been asking if I would still be interviewing @SBF_FTX at the @nytimes @dealbook Summit on Nov 30…



The answer is yes. 👇



There are a lot of important questions to be asked and answered.



Nothing is off limits.



Looking forward to it… https://t.co/lShAqXLKGS — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) November 23, 2022

And so, instead of being under arrest, SBF will instead be treated like a luminary alongside other such other Democrat icons as Zelenskyy (who according to some may have been intimately familiar with FTX fund flows in the past year) and of course the woman who along with Ben Bernanke and Jerome Powell, made it all possible by blowing the biggest asset bubble of all time: Janet Yellen.

And while we are certain that the NYT - which we assume is done writing puff pieces on behalf of SBF after it became a laughing stock last week - would be quick to mercilessly cancel and expel from its "prestigious" conference anyone who had misgendered some post-op transsexual, it is willing to give this thieving pathological liar and sociopath a forum in which to profess his innocence to the entire world, and by association with other Democrat "celebrities" such as this one...

... to boost his standing within a legal system that is clearly as much as joke as the venue that he will be sharing with the following individuals:

Here are all the other "top business and policy leaders" at the NYT whitewashing summit:

Eric Adams, New York City mayor

Ben Affleck, Artists Equity C.E.O.

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX founder

Gerry Cardinale, RedBird Capital Partners founder, managing partner and C.I.O.

Shou Chew, TikTok C.E.O.

Larry Fink, BlackRock chairman and C.E.O.

Reed Hastings, Netflix founder and co-C.E.O.

Andy Jassy, Amazon president and C.E.O.

Van Jones, CNN host, author and Dream.Org founder

Scarlett Lewis, Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement founder and mother of Sandy Hook shooting victim, Jesse

Mike Pence, 48th vice president of the United States and author of “So Help Me God”

Benjamin Netanyahu, former Prime Minister of Israel, current leader of the Likud party

Priscilla Sims Brown, Amalgamated Bank president and C.E.O.

Secretary Janet L. Yellen, U.S. Department of the Treasury

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder, chairman and C.E.O.

The shocked, stunned and simply disgusted reactions are still coming in:

“SBF needs to go to jail!”



The New York Times: pic.twitter.com/ynSzdFdl0Q — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) November 23, 2022

I’ll be speaking with @SBF_FTX at the @dealbook summit next Wednesday (11/30) by hiding in one of the bathroom stalls and surprising him while he’s using the urinal.



What questions should I ask him? — davis 🐺🦊 (@basedkarbon) November 23, 2022

How did this dude steal billions of dollars and is now speaking at a summit as a free man?



Make it make sense. — Chairman (@WSBChairman) November 23, 2022

let's hop on a spaces right now.

Just me and you, 1 on 1. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) November 23, 2022

That CNBC, the NY Times and far-left extremist Andrew Sorkin would be protecting, apologizing for and promoting this guy is zero surprise. https://t.co/xhGh0gePV0 — John Tuld (@BradHuston) November 23, 2022

FTX SBF is scheduled to speak at a @nytimes business summit with Andrew Sorkin, after defrauding clients billions of dollars. More proof that paid off politicians grant you amnesty. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 23, 2022

SORKIN: "Internet trolls are scapegoating Sam, but we should celebrate entrepreneurs even when they fail. There's nothing illegal about taking big risks." https://t.co/mB9KkFsRdt pic.twitter.com/FKyTtdsfl9 — Bitcoin is Saving (@BitcoinIsSaving) November 23, 2022

My theory is that Andrew Sorkin is a sensible guy disgusted by the ruling class who tries to insult it by showing how bad it’s leading figures are. He’s surprised no one gets it but at least he makes a lot of money until that happens. https://t.co/ii9pGTz3R0 — P.C. Outsider (@PhilOutsider) November 23, 2022

PERFECT—ANDREW ROSS SORKIN IS MORE FULL OF SHIT THAN SAM IS. https://t.co/Y5PsRaRgVu — INVESTMENT HULK (@INVESTMENTSHULK) November 23, 2022

“So, what’s your favorite color lol” — litquidity (@litcapital) November 23, 2022

Damage control is in overdrive. We can’t be the only ones observing this? This is outrageous. https://t.co/OCTOMeOY3D — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 23, 2022

"This can't get any worse!"



Universe: "LOL, watch me!" — Helin ULKER (@beautyofhelin) November 23, 2022

Hey @andrewrsorkin, can you also please invite AG Merrick Garland to the summit: we'd love to see him shake hands with SBF https://t.co/twLcOLQUtP — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 23, 2022