Judges at the Center of Yale Law Clerkship Boycott Will Speak at Yale Next Week

Two of the federal judges boycotting Yale Law School over its poor record on free speech will speak at the university next week about their decision not to hire clerks from the Ivy League law school, according to promotional materials for the event reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Judges at the Center of Yale Law Clerkship Boycott Will Speak at Yale Next Week appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


