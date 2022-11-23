Meet the (SBF) Parents

November 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

"I'm a big advocate for Sam because he has two parents that are compliance lawyers," FTX spokesman and investor Kevin O'Leary, better known as Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful, said earlier this month of his relationship with crypto scam-artist Sam Bankman-Fried. "If there's ever a place I could be that I'm not going to get in trouble, it's going to be at FTX." The post Meet the (SBF) Parents appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



