New “Food is Medicine” Nutrition Screening, RX, Tracking & Control

n September 28, 2022, The White House announced $8 billion in new commitments toward hunger, nutrition, and health. The White House hosted the conference that laid out a “transformational vision for ending hunger and reducing diet-related disease by 2030 – all while closing disparities among the communities that are impacted most.” These “new commitments” were …



Read More...