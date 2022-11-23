Paul Ryan Endorses Kevin McCarthy For House Speaker; “No One Better”

November 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In an interview that was broadcast on Sunday, former House Speaker Paul Ryan claimed that California’s Kevin McCarthy was “excellent for conservatives” and that no one else would be “better prepared” to lead the House GOP conference. McCarthy is working to secure the necessary votes to run the lower chamber but has run into difficulties because several Freedom Caucus members, including Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Matt Gaetz of Florida, have vowed not to support him. McCarthy is poised to become speaker in January in a House with a razor-thin GOP majority. Having a slim majority, according to



Read More...