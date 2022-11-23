Report: Colorado Suspect In LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting Identifies As Non-Binary

November 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to a court document submitted on Tuesday night, Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect who is accused of shooting and killing five people and injuring at least 18 others over the weekend at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns “they/them.” The shooting last weekend has led to many murder and hate crime accusations against Aldrich, 22. The New York Times reported that Aldrich’s public defender revealed that Aldrich is “nonbinary” and uses “they/them pronouns.” Aldrich is referred to in the court documents as “Mx. Aldrich” in addition to the pronouns. In the filing,



Read More...