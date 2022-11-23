The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Retailers Install Security Cameras, Steel Cables as Stores Brace for Holiday Crime Wave

November 23, 2022

NEW YORK (Reuters)—Retailers ranging from Walmart to Barnes & Noble are installing cameras or locking away items to deter shoplifters and thieves as they brace for a post-pandemic rush of holiday shoppers this year. The post Retailers Install Security Cameras, Steel Cables as Stores Brace for Holiday Crime Wave appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


