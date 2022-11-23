US Pledges “Climate Reparations” to Other Countries While Americans Freeze & Become Homeless

More people than ever are facing dire circumstances, and we’re just getting started with this economic disaster. And what is our government doing? Why, they’re giving our money away. To other countries, no less. The U.S. government agreed to pay “climate reparations.” But the plight of our own countrymen seems to be less important than those in other …



Read More...