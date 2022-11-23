The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Will The Wokesters Succeed In Killing Thanksgiving?

November 23, 2022   |   Tags: ,
The left seems to be dismantling Western civilization, and in particular Christian contributions to it, one step at a time. Now, Thanksgiving, a wonderful American holiday, is on the chopping block among some. For example, Campus Reform reports: “University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) removed ‘Thanksgiving Closure’ from its calendar in place of ‘Fall Break’ at the …


