Activist Who Fought To Legalize Crime Killed In DC

November 24, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The D.C. City Council, against the advice of law and enforcement and even warnings from Mayor Bowser, decided to go ahead with its bid to diminish enforcement and effectively legalize more crimes. Defenders of the pro-crime move dismissed warnings about increased crime resulting from the move. Now, one of the activists involved has been shot …



Read More...