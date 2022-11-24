Brickbat: No Vacancies

San Francisco voters have approved a measure that will tax the owners of some vacant housing units. Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, landlords who own three or more units that have been vacant 182 days in a given tax year will be taxed between $2,500 and $5,000 per unit. That would increase over time to $20,000 if the units remain vacant. Single-family houses and duplexes will be exempt from the tax.

