Elon Musk Makes the Twitter Announcement We’ve All Been Waiting For

November 24, 2022

Does this include Alex Jones? Apparently not.

Nevertheless, Elon Musk just announced a blanket amnesty for Twitter users who were previously banned under the prior regime’s censorship tyranny:

You can only imagine the explosion in the average libtard’s head over this move. They know they cannot win their ideas through debate and persuasion. Throughout history, the Left can only implement its failed anti-freedom ideology through censorship and brute force.

 

