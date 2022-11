Happy Thanksgiving!

November 24, 2022 | Tags: REASON

It's easy to take for granted all the good things we have—in our family lives, in our professional lives, in our nation, in the world—and focus on the bad. I hope that today all of you have much to be thankful for, as I very much do myself, and enjoy celebrating it.

The post Happy Thanksgiving! appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...