Left-Wing Anthem-Hater Brittney Griner is Spending Her First #Thanksgiving in a Depressing Russian Penal Colony

November 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Brittney Griner, the anti-US-National Anthem former WNBA player has disappeared into the vast abyss of a Russian Penal Colony, likely, not to be heard from again for several years. This was expected to happen right after a Russian court upheld her conviction. And trust me, life will likely be very rough and uncomfortable for Brittney, who would probably pay millions just to hear the US anthem one more time, right? Sometimes you really don’t realize what you’ve got until it’s gone. And many spoiled American athletes don’t realize or remember what real “struggle” actually is… Brittney is finding that out



