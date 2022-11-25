Brickbat: Lesson Learned

November 25, 2022 | Tags: guns, REASON

The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Vermillion County Sheriff's Office deputy accidentally shot a student at South Vermillion High School. Deputy Tim DisPennett was conducting a law enforcement class, and students were doing a scenario drill when DisPennett fired his weapon. The student, who wasn't identified by the media, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The post Brickbat: Lesson Learned appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...