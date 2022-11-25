Dems Spent A Whopping $8.6M To Hold A Lopsided Public Investigation Against Donald Trump

November 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The House’s Jan. 6 committee will shortly wrap up its almost 18-month inquiry into the circumstances behind the riot in the U.S. Capitol, leaving a number of unresolved legal disputes and doubts about whether it was successful in causing former President Donald Trump lasting electoral harm. Although much of the panel’s work was made public during a series of hearings intended to focus on Mr. Trump’s efforts to rig the 2020 presidential election and his role in inciting the violence that occurred in the Capitol, the panel promised to release “all the evidence” it had gathered by the end of



Read More...