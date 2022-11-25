Report: Lindell Wants RNC Chairman Position; Doesn’t Care If He Gets Paid Or Not

November 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, “failed” in her leadership, according to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, he suggested making a long shot run for the position. He cited the massive losses the GOP suffered in the midterm elections. The future of the Republican Party, according to Lindell, whose contested accusations concerning election fraud have drawn numerous lawsuits, requires “a new input to obtain a new output.” One of the most significant institutions in our nation needs a leader who understands how to manage a business, according to Lindell. This week, the Trump supporter polled his



