Should Have Never Been Given in the First Place – Government Says Vaccine Injured Can Sue Manufacturers

November 25, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
“…was to eliminate the potential financial liability of vaccine manufacturers due to vaccine injury claims.” Has anyone in all of their lives ever seen where a company cannot be lawfully held accountable for the products that they produce if wrongful injury occurs?  Me neither (Deuteronomy 25:1). Did you know that is what your government did …


