Trump Says Kanye West’s Tail About Mar-a-Lago Fight Was Greatly Exaggerated

The drama between President Trump and Kanye West has officially become a matter of, “He said, Ye said.”

Trump responded to reports that he yelled at West and Nick Fuentes during a Thanksgiving gathering at Mar-a-Lago. West had claimed in a viral video that Trump started yelling at him, but Trump said the event was uneventful. According to his post on Truth Social:

This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.

A few hours later, Trump elaborated:

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President, “any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP.” Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on “Tucker Carlson.” Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

According to The Post Millennial:

Trump first issued a response to the New York Post, saying “Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.” Axios reported that Trump “turned to Ye and said, ‘I really like this guy. He gets me,'” but that the source also said “To be honest, I don’t believe the president knew who the hell [Fuentes] was.”

Kanye West fans may be ready to defend his every move, but sometimes he just makes an ass of himself. Unfortunately, he tends to bring others down with him in the process.

