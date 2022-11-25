We Can Assume Trump Won’t Be Using Twitter Anytime Soon After Elon Musk Backs Ron DeSantis

There was excitement throughout Twitter earlier this week when Elon Musk had Donald Trump’s Twitter account freed. But the President hasn’t posted anything for his 88-million followers since getting access returned to him. Now, it seems unlikely he’ll ever Tweet again following a declaration by Musk.

According to The Blaze:

Elon Musk has indicated that he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” Musk noted in a tweet on Friday. When someone asked Musk if he would support DeSantis, Musk replied, “Yes.” He then added, “But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all.” DeSantis, who just won reelection during Florida’s 2022 gubernatorial contest, has not announced plans for a 2024 White House bid, but is widely viewed as someone who could potentially run for president.

Here’s the Tweet:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

While he didn’t say we WOULDN’T support Donald Trump, it’s widely accepted that he and DeSantis are the frontrunners for the Republican nomination in 2024. Trump has gone after DeSantis a few times since the midterm elections and this post by Musk seems to be a de facto endorsement.

So no, Donald Trump’s Twitter account is almost certainly not going to get any play in the near future.

