Analysis: What in the Actual F— Is Wrong With These People?

November 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

You can't make this up. Earlier this month, some dough-faced dork named Sam Bankman-Fried—an MIT grad and son of Stanford law professors—vaporized the GDP of a small country after successfully conning the entire world of so-called educated elites. The post Analysis: What in the Actual F— Is Wrong With These People? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...