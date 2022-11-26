Demand For Unvaccinated Blood is Surging

Many people are having “vaccine regret,” after watching so many young and healthy people “die suddenly” over the past year or so. It’s been really scary, and while the “experts” keep telling us the vaccine is perfectly safe, Americans are very leery. You can tell by the shockingly low number of people who’ve gotten the 5th booster. NBC News reported that less than 4 percent of eligible adults have gotten the latest COVID shot. At least 7.6 million people have received an updated Covid booster since the start of September, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



