Despite Democrat and Corporate Media Gaslighting, Poll Shows Huge Percentage of Americans Want Voter ID

November 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

One of the biggest lies that continues to be told to Americans ABOUT Americans is that Voter ID is racist and most Americans oppose it. This is pure gaslighting from Democrats and leftist media, but the notion has somehow survived. Many who support Voter ID erroneously believe they are in the minority, and can we blame them? We’ve been hammered by progressives for years about Voter ID somehow being about suppression.

On a recent episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into the topic based on an article from Breitbart that shows a whopping 80% of Americans are in favor of Voter ID. Here’s my commentary followed by part of the article:

The survey asked voters how they feel about a series of election integrity measures — from vote-by-mail to voter ID. Most, 80 percent, said they believe that every voter should present a valid ID to vote, and even more, 88 percent, said that this right should be reserved for U.S. citizens only — not “undocumented aliens.” Just 12 percent believe they should be able to vote as well. Americans also want to see changes to election law, as 63 percent oppose ballot harvesting. That includes 79 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of independents, and 44 percent of Democrats. Sixty-nine percent of voters also believe there should be a “national law that all ballots in elections should be counted within 24 hours of election day” as opposed to the 31 percent who support allowing every state decide when to count. There is a consensus across the board, as 66 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of Republicans, and 63 percent of independents believe there should be a law requiring ballots to be counted in 24 hours. However, the survey found that 69 percent of voters support early voting, and 59 percent support voting by mail. However, 41 percent believe an individual voting by mail should have a “specific excuse” to do so.

The post Despite Democrat and Corporate Media Gaslighting, Poll Shows Huge Percentage of Americans Want Voter ID appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



