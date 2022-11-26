The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mysterious Death of North Carolina Tourist in Mexico Takes Shock Turn as Authorities Seek Extradition of American Woman

November 26, 2022   |   Tags:

Nearly a month after Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman from North Carolina, died while on vacation in Mexico, local authorities have filed charges against another American woman seen attacking her […] The post Mysterious Death of North Carolina Tourist in Mexico Takes Shock Turn as Authorities Seek Extradition of American Woman appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x