Mysterious Death of North Carolina Tourist in Mexico Takes Shock Turn as Authorities Seek Extradition of American Woman

November 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Nearly a month after Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman from North Carolina, died while on vacation in Mexico, local authorities have filed charges against another American woman seen attacking her […] The post Mysterious Death of North Carolina Tourist in Mexico Takes Shock Turn as Authorities Seek Extradition of American Woman appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...