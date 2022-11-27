As CDC Claims New “XBB” COVID Strain, This Is What Is Really Going On
November 27, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYScientists knew it was coming but failed to warn the public in time resulting in a pyroclastic flow of previously unprecedented proportions. Mt. Hamner roared to life to spew a plethora of truth all over the surrounding area. Residents were fleeing in the face of the surprise “eruption” of blunt truth and irrefutable facts. People, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments