"Atmospheric Chess Pieces Align": Polar Vortex May Unleash Arctic Blast As Far As Deep South

Ever so often, the polar vortex dips south over North America from its usual perch in the Arctic and brings a blast of cold air. The next arrival appears imminent, potentially as early as the first week of December, over the eastern half of the US.

According to freelance meteorologist Mike Masco, a "monster negative NAO [North Atlantic Oscillation] signal showing the pattern will reload the cold FAST as the atmospheric chess pieces align to produce major cold & potential polar vortex into the eastern/northern USA Dec. 5 & Beyond."

MONSTER NEGATIVE "NAO" SIGNAL SHOWING

The pattern will reload the cold FAST as the atmospheric chess pieces align to produce major cold & potential #PolarVortex into the eastern/northern USA Dec 5 & Beyond..Consider topping off Oil/propane tanks soon if that's your heating mode pic.twitter.com/AaGvLCeiHH — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) November 27, 2022

Masco said, "consider topping off Oil/propane tanks soon if that's your heating mode."

Others say a polar vortex will plunge temperatures below freezing across the Deep South, mainly in Alabama, Louisiana, and South Carolina, by Dec. 13.

Average temperatures in Washington, DC, will peak around 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Dec. 6 and begin to slide to about 26 degrees by Dec. 12.

Temperatures across North Carolina will plunge from the low 60s to sub-freezing by Dec. 12.

The same for South Carolina.

As well as Georgia.

The cold air will even pour into Florida.

On a regional basis, Midwest temperatures will average around 20 degrees by Dec. 12.

Southeast temperatures will plunge to freezing conditions.

The cold blast will be so severe that temperatures across the country, on average, will be driven down to around 35 degrees.

And look at heating degree days for the South East .... the cold blast will send heating demand through the roof.

However, Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, told Reuters that even though "the forecast seems to suggest we are going to see this polar vortex... (traders are) pulling back some of their positions on the anticipation, the cold blast might not be as far-reaching as originally feared."

Last week, Houston-based energy firm Criterion Research explained that the US "officially flipped over to withdrawal season" as heating demand begins to rise.

What appears to be an upcoming cold blast may only suggest US natural gas prices could rise even higher.

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts -- because if forecasts hold up, a polar vortex could plunge a large swath of the US into a deep freeze.