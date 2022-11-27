Judge Receives 3-Month Suspension for Showing Up Virtually to Court Hearing Half Naked

November 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The question before a Colombian commission to review judicial conduct was not whether justice was blind, but whether she should have her clothes on. Earlier this month, Colombian Judge Vivian […] The post Judge Receives 3-Month Suspension for Showing Up Virtually to Court Hearing Half Naked appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...