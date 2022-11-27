The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Our Moral Obsession

November 27, 2022   |   Tags:

Humans are moral obsessives. Anywhere you go, you’ll find people speaking in moral terms: “He didn’t treat me right,” “She’s arrogant,” “That’s a man you can respect,” and so on. All of these are moral judgments. Even confirmed criminals will routinely say things like, “That ain’t right,” which is, again, a purely moral judgment. On … Continue reading "Our Moral Obsession"

The post Our Moral Obsession appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x