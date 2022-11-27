Sitting Down? You Won’t Believe The Photo “Nantucket Current” Just Posted of Biden and Two Girls

November 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I thought this was photoshopped when I first saw it. I literally thought it was some funny meme that one of our very talented meme artists made. But I was wrong. This is not only a totally real photo, but the “Nantucket Current” Twitter account actually posted this, as a “cute” photo of Joe Biden and two girls. Clearly, the folks in Nantucket are either not aware of Joe Biden’s predatory reputation when it comes to young girls, or they love it and want to celebrate his creepiness. And speaking of his long reputation of creepy behavior… Back in 2019,



Read More...